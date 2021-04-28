Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $252.72 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

