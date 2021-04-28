Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,165,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,643 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zoetis by 65.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,869 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 173,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

