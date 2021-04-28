Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.86. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

