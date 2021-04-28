Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,246 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $339.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $213.97 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

