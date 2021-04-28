James E. Cline Acquires 50,000 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWIM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,798. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

