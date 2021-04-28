James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.