Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,822,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,606 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group comprises approximately 29.3% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 8.02% of Janus Henderson Group worth $430,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

JHG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

