Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 421.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

