Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. 5,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

