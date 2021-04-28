Jarvis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $618,483.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $618,483.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

