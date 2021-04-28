Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.
A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.05.
JAZZ stock opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
