Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.05.

JAZZ stock opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

