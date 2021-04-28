JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.65

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

JCDXF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

