JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JDDSF stock remained flat at $$12.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

