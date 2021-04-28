Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $47.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 169,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

