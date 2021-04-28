Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $206.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.05. 327,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

