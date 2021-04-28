Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

