Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.