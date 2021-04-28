Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $3,136,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 432,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $53,167,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,883,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $18,225,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

