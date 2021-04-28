Jefferies Financial Group Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 503,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

