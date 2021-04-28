Jefferies Financial Group Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NXPI stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

