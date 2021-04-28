Jefferies Financial Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 698,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

