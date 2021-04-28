Jefferies Financial Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 698,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
