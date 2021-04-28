Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet stock traded up $123.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,430.29. 73,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,902.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

