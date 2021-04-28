Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JRSH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,215. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

