Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 66,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,490. Jervois Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

