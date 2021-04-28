Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JET2. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,500.58 ($19.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,333.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

