Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $479,537.77 and $1.31 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

