JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 216.1% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 57,122 shares of company stock valued at $345,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.