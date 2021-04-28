JMP Securities Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $777,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $30,274,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,085,000 after buying an additional 774,458 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

