John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.30. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,767. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

