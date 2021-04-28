John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 463.5% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

