John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,369. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 283,563 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

