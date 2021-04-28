John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,369. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
