Joint Ventures Trading 54.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 83.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $50,877.61 and approximately $8,986.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

