Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

