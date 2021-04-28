Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNCE opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $455.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

