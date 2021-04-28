JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €350.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €350.00 ($411.76) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €213.14 ($250.76).

zooplus stock traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €267.00 ($314.12). The stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1-year low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a 1-year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

