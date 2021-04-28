JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.07 ($127.14).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €110.05 ($129.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.35. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

