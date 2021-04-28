JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.59 ($106.57).

Shares of PUM opened at €91.80 ($108.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.86. Puma has a one year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a one year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.47.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

