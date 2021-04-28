JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNS stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

