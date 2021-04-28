JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Tennant worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tennant by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tennant by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock worth $1,140,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

