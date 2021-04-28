JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 135,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,780. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

