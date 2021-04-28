JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 101,337 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

