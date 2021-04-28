JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Neutral

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

