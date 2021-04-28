Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,009.74

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,009.74 ($78.52) and traded as low as GBX 5,899 ($77.07). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 5,900 ($77.08), with a volume of 18,476 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £372.00 million and a P/E ratio of 45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,009.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

