Juggernaut Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $98.20 million and $3.50 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.