JUIICE (JUI) Trading 49.2% Higher This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $356,767.45 and approximately $243.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00073582 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

