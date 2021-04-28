JulSwap (JULD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.83 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. JulSwap has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00273963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.09 or 0.01043946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00710472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,455.72 or 1.00069350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,758,019 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

