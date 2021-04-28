Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.430 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.

JNPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 409,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

