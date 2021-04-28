Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

