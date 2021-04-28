Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

JNPR stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

