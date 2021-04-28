Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.33-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.09-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.430 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 493,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

